The third case is the sister of one of the first two cases identified in Florida, a Hillsborough County woman who traveled to Italy

TALLAHASSEE – Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that a third coronavirus case has been positively identified in the state – a sister of one of the first two Florida residents confirmed to have the illness.

The Florida Department of Health said Sunday that Florida’s first two coronavirus cases are a Manatee County man in his 60s and a Hillsborough County woman in her 20s who traveled to Italy.

The Hillsborough County woman’s sister has now tested positive as well. She also traveled to Italy. She is a California resident but is being isolated in Florida.

“She’s been in isolation since this all was identified,” DeSantis said. “Again, that was something that was contemplated.”

Because of the infectious nature of coronavirus, a roommate of the first victim also is in isolation, the governor said. The Manatee County had been in contact with several health care staff, who have since been tested, DeSantis said.

“We have not received a positive yet,” DeSantis said about those tests.