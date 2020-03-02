A storm system moving out of Mexico is expected to cross the Gulf of Mexico and enter the Southeast, bringing heavy rain, damaging wind gusts and maybe a tornado to the southern counties of the Panhandle.

Weather forecasters say there’s a chance of severe weather and certainly heavy rain over the next couple of days for the Emerald Coast area.

The primary chances of rain and storms will exist from late Tuesday night through Wednesday and Wednesday night. Rain totals along the coast could range from 2-3 inches, while north of Niceville they could be in the 3- to 4-inch range.

Rain chances are 20 percent Monday night, 50 percent Tuesday, 80 percent Tuesday night, 70 percent Wednesday and 90 percent Wednesday night.