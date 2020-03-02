The NFL’s Super Bowl isn’t just a memorable time for the football players, coaches and fans who attend the game every year.

It is also a breathtaking experience for the officiating crew that was chosen to enforce the rules during the Super Bowl game.

Thibodaux native Carl Johnson, a 19-year NFL officiating veteran, was awarded an opportunity to work his second Super Bowl as a line judge on Feb. 2 in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Right after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 to win Super Bowl LIV that night, Johnson and the rest of the officiating crew were quickly escorted off the field into their locker room.

At that time, it gave Johnson a chance to sit back and reflect on the entire experience, recalling all of the intense preparation and concentration it took to officiate the biggest football game of the year.

"When the game was over, we all just sat in our lockers," Johnson said. "Mentally exhausted. Physically drained. We didn’t get undressed yet. We just sat and looked around."

NFL officials face heavy pressure every time they step on the field for to work a game. With every flag thrown, they face heavy scrutiny from players, coaches and fans alike.

Once the Super Bowl ends, there are no post-game celebrations for game officials, but Johnson said he knows all of that comes with the job. He said referees still find their own way to cherish the moment with each other.

"In the locker room, there is no confetti falling around," Johnson said. "There are no most valuable player trophies or Super Bowl trophies, but what made us feel really good, we came off that football field knowing we worked a terrific football game as an entire crew. That made us feel good. That’s all we wanted. When we got on the bus and headed back to the hotel, we felt really good about ourselves."

Johnson said it was a special honor to work the second Super Bowl of his career. His first came in 2008 when he worked as a line judge for Super Bowl XLII between the New England Patriots and the New York Giants in Glendale, Ariz. He was an alternate for the Super Bowl XLI between the Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears in 2006.

"My second Super Bowl was a tremendous event," Johnson said. "A lot of hard work goes into an official making it to the Super Bowl. I was on a terrific crew last year. We had a great season and I was rewarded with a Super Bowl from it. I felt really good from it."

The NFL gives grades to all referees on approximately 2,300 plays during the season. The referees with the highest percentage of accuracy at the end of the season are the ones who go on to the playoffs and the Super Bowl.

Johnson’s accuracy ranked the highest among line judges, which helped him make the Super Bowl. He worked 14 regular season games during the 2019-20 season. He also officiated the AFC Divisional Round game between the Chiefs and Houston Texans.

He has long been regarded as one of the NFL’s top officials. He was the NFL’s vice president of officiating from 2010-12. In 2013, he returned to on-field officiating work and became the league’s first full-time on-field official.

Johnson said referees are measured by the number of Super Bowls they work during their careers. It brings him great satisfaction knowing he has two under his belt.

"It’s so difficult to make the Super Bowl," Johnson said. "It’s the ultimate assignment. Some officials work their entire career and don’t get a Super Bowl. For me to have two Super Bowls on the field, I’m very happy with that."

While the fans watched the two best teams during the NFL season compete during the Super Bowl, Johnson said they were also looking at the best game officials in the NFL.

"In the Super Bowl, we were ready," Johnson said. "We were prepared. We were ready to go. That was a terrific crew. That was a crew of all-stars. I was just a part of a bigger group of all-star game officials, including the replay team, so we were ready to roll."

This year’s Super Bowl had more significance with a record-breaking five minority officials on the officiating crew. Johnson was joined by other African-American officials in field judge Michael Banks, umpire Barry Anderson, back judge Greg Steed and side judge Boris Cheek.

Johnson said it means a great deal for minorities to get an opportunity to work the Super Bowl, but he admitted they treated it as a normal day of work.

"We were aware of the historical significance of having five black officials, but we knew we had a similar purpose on working a football game, whether we had five black officials, seven, one or none," Johnson said. "Our mindset was to work a great football game. The historical significance was on our minds. We knew that but the game superseded that. Our focus was on the Super Bowl."

Johnson, a former Thibodaux High football player and Nicholls State baseball player, has worked as an official for nearly four decades. He started his career calling local recreation games before moving up the ranks to prep football, the Southland Conference, the Big 12, Conference USA and NFL Europe before making his way up to the NFL.

"I started out working pee wee football," Johnson said. "Football is a passion of mine. I enjoy it. You’re never quite comfortable when you are on the football field because any given play, you can’t relax because anything can happen. Every play is different, so you have to prepare yourself. You can build on the experience you’ve had throughout the years."

Johnson, at age 59, said he is already in the process of preparing for his 20th season as an NFL official. He doesn’t get a break during the offseason, saying that if you want to be considered one of the top officials in the game, you have to use the offseason to improve your craft.

"It is a 12-month process," Johnson said. "You don’t just put the rule book down after the Super Bowl and pick it up again in July. You’re always studying. I work out three or four times a week to keep my body physically fit. I study the rules every day. I’m always looking up something about football."

Johnson said he hopes to continue officiating in the NFL as long as he is able.

"I enjoy officiating in the NFL," Johnson said. "I would like to continue officiating as long as the NFL office believes that I meet the standard and can consistently deliver quality officiating."

While back at home in Thibodaux, Johnson has worked as an assignment secretary with the South Central Football Officials Association, which has given him a chance to share his experiences with young football referees.

"If they need help on a Friday night, I’m here for them," Johnson said. "I talk on the phone with several officials. We talk about mechanics. We talk about how we do things and the process of officiating. I want to help them get to the next level. We have a lot of good young officials in this area in this Thibodaux association. I do what I can to help them reach their goals because I had someone help me reach my goals, so I want to give back. That’s my way of giving back."