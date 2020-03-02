All three were taken to the Santa Rosa County Jail. Charges are pending.

MILTON — Three teenagers who escaped a Walton County juvenile detention facility on Sunday were recaptured in Milton, authorities say.

The three, who fled the Walton County Department of Juvenile Justice on Gene Hurly Road, were tracked down and taken into custody by the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

The escapees were said to be driving a possibly stolen gold or tan Dodge pickup truck and armed with a handgun.

Deputies went to a Causey Street, Milton address and spotted a truck matching the description speeding away from the area, according to a report.

They spotted one of the teens, 16-year-old Franklin Banegas, on foot and throwing away a gun. They captured him first.

As the truck fled the area, deputies laid down spike strips and disabled the truck, the report said.

The two teens jumped out and one, 16-year-old Dalarian Macks, was taken down by a K9 dog.

The last teen, 15-year-old Santonio Allen, was caught at a residence.

All three were taken to the Santa Rosa County Jail. Charges are pending.