Los Angeles Lakers (45-13, first in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (26-33, ninth in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Anthony Davis leads Los Angeles into a matchup with New Orleans. He's ninth in the league scoring 26.4 points per game.

The Pelicans are 16-22 against Western Conference opponents. New Orleans ranks second in the Western Conference with 17 fast break points per game led by Zion Williamson averaging 3.8.

The Lakers have gone 31-7 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles ranks seventh in the NBA with 46.3 rebounds per game led by Davis averaging 9.4.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Lakers won 118-109 in the last matchup on Feb. 25. LeBron James led Los Angeles with 40 points, and Brandon Ingram led New Orleans with 34 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ingram is scoring 24.8 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Pelicans. Derrick Favors is shooting 59.2 percent and averaging 7.3 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

James leads the Lakers averaging 10.6 assists while scoring 25.3 points per game. Davis is shooting 52.3 percent and has averaged 25.4 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 6-4, averaging 119 points, 49.8 rebounds, 32 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.1 points on 46.4 percent shooting.

Lakers: 8-2, averaging 116.3 points, 48.6 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.6 points on 46.3 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Kenrich Williams: day to day (back), JJ Redick: out (hamstring), Darius Miller: out (achilles).

Lakers: Danny Green: day to day (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.