EGLIN — The base will conduct a prescribed burn in tactical training areas F-8 and F-11 today, according to a report.

The burn will involve 1,500 acres.

It will involve land north of range roads 700 and 211, east of range roads 735 and 725, south of the Yellow River, and west of range roads 717E and 253.

Winds are out of the south with a mixing height of 4,400 feet, so smoke impacts should be minimal.