PANAMA CITY — Residents displaced and living in federal trailers since Hurricane Michael have been given an extra six months to do so.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has announced a six-month extension of its temporary housing program through Oct. 11 in Bay County, as well as Gadsden, Gulf and Jackson counties, according to a Friday press release. The initial 18-month program was set to end April 11.

Since the Category 5 hurricane, which blasted the county on Oct. 10, 2018, FEMA has provided rent-free temporary housing trailers for 925 displaced families in the Panhandle. Working with the Florida Division of Emergency Management and local partners, more than half of these families have found a more permanent home, the press release states.

FEMA is still working with the state, local officials and volunteers to help the remaining 450 families still living in trailers find more permanent housing. Disaster case managers are also working one-on-one with these families to address their needs.

In accordance with FEMA housing program rules and regulations, those continuing to live in FEMA temporary housing units after April will be responsible for paying monthly rent. Rental rates will vary based on the size and location of the temporary housing unit, but will not exceed the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s fair market rate. Residents will receive a letter about their individual situation.

For questions, residents can speak with their FEMA housing advisor.