MILTON — Naval Air Station Whiting Field will celebrate their Sailor of the Year, Instructor of the Year, Junior Sailor of the Year, and Blue Jacket of the Year from 6-9 p.m. Feb. 29. The competitors are comprised of leadership-nominated representative form various departments of NAS Whiting Field.

The dinner is an annual event hosted by the Santa Rosa County Navy League Council at the Santa Rosa County Auditorium, located at 4530 Spikes Way in Milton.

One military member from each category will win the title and receive their awards at the dinner.

This year, Navy League Council board members have issued a challenge to other Navy League organizations to show appreciation of active duty military members and their families located in their community.

Board Member Dan Stewart said he started thinking about the positive economic impact the military brings to the communities along with the sacrifices active duty members and their families make to protect our country every day around the world.

That led to creating a year-long competition starting Feb. 29 and ending Feb. 28, 2021, to show the community’s appreciation of the military.

The basic rules are to find active duty members from any U.S. military branch of service or one of their family members and thank them for there service. Then identify and take a picture of yourself and the person you are thanking and post it to the Facebook page of the Navy League in your area.

Residents in Santa Rosa County would go to @SantaRosaNavyLeague to post their appreciation pictures.

The Navy League with the most appreciation pictures will win a trophy.

While the competition can be fun, Stewart said the intent of the challenge is to take action. To get out there and meet the Americans willing put their lives at risk for our freedoms and show them we appreciate what they do for us, he said.

Tickets Saturday’s awards banquet are $30 at the door. Contact Pamela Holt at 850-463-7886 or 850-983-5767 for more information. Dinner dress is business casual and the public is invited to attend.