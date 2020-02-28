Auburn AL — All Star Academy gymnasts competed at the 2020 Auburn Classic Feb. 15, in Auburn Alabama. The ASA gymnasts were unstoppable as they executed their best meet of the season.

Amelia Bridges took 1st place on the vault in her age group with a 9.375 and on the balance beam with an 8.875. Bridges continued her dominance of the competition by winning 1st on floor exercise with a 9.225 and an all-around score of 36.175.

Harper Lee Fountain was also 1st in her age group on the vault with a score of 9.575. Fountain came in first 1st place on the uneven bars scoring a 9.2 and her all-around score was 36.825.

Grace Walters performed a near flawless balance beam routine scoring a 9.05, for 1st place honors in her age group.

The combined team score gave the ASA team a 1st place finish for the competition.

On Feb. 1, the All Star Academy All Star Cheerleaders competed in Mobile, Alabama at the Worldwide Spirit Association cheer competition.

The ASA cheerleaders rose to the occasion to secure a first place finish.

The next competition for the ASA All Star Cheerleaders will be March 7, in New Orleans.

ASA athletes are from Brewton AL, Atmore, AL Flomaton, AL and Jay FL.