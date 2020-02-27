Cleveland Cavaliers (17-41, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (25-33, 10th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Orleans Pelicans take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in out-of-conference action.

The Pelicans are 11-17 on their home court. New Orleans allows 117 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.2 points per game.

The Cavaliers are 8-19 on the road. Cleveland has a 3-25 record against opponents over .500.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Pelicans won 125-111 in the last matchup on Jan. 28. Jrue Holiday led New Orleans with 28 points, and Collin Sexton led Cleveland with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Ingram is shooting 47.4 percent and averaging 24.7 points. Zion Williamson has averaged 23.1 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 51.0 percent over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Kevin Love leads the Cavaliers averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers while scoring 17.4 points per game and shooting 37.8 percent from beyond the arc. Sexton has averaged 21.7 points and added 2.2 rebounds while shooting 45.8 percent over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 6-4, averaging 121.3 points, 50.6 rebounds, 31.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.8 points on 46.6 percent shooting.

Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 112.8 points, 46.6 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.7 points on 48.7 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Kenrich Williams: out (back), Darius Miller: out (achilles).

Cavaliers: Dante Exum: out (ankle), Alfonzo McKinnie: day to day (foot), Andre Drummond: day to day (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.