MILTON — City and county leaders gathered Feb. 20, on a dreary afternoon to break ground on the Milton splash pad at Carpenters Park. However, the day did not dampen the spirits of the attendees that have worked for several years to get the project started.

Moreover, they are not wasting anytime getting the splash pad built. Construction has already started.

“It is still a goal to finish by Memorial Day,” Casey Powell city council member said. “The contractor has a date of May 1, to complete the project.”

The splash pad is one feature of the master plan for Carpenters Park approved in April 2018, according to Randy Jorgenson, city manager.

The splash pad will take up 7,000 square feet and accommodate 30-40 people enjoying the cool water on our hot summer days. The existing bathrooms at the north end of the park will be renovated and a screened in community gathering space will be located adjacent to the restrooms.

Resident can access the pad is by stairway or elevated walkway that doubles as a shade structure. In cooler months, the spray deck may be used for small gatherings and events.

Jorgenson said a variety of funding was collected to pay for the estimated $751,017 splash pad. The city was able to obtain Florida Recreational Development Assistance Program grants, Local Option Sales Tax funds, funds the city had saved when the project was delayed and funds provided by Santa Rosa County Commissioner Bob Cole from the District 2 recreation fund among others.

“The splash pad will have an aviation theme,” Jorgenson said. Some of the water delivery fountains will feature the Blue Angles.