Both the vehicle driver and the pedestrian suffered injuries in the incident.

A Milton woman was injured Sunday after she was struck by an SUV that left the road, lawmen say.

The woman, 49-year-old Catherine E. Beasley, suffered minor injuries in the incident.

According to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol, a 2005 GMC Envoy driven by 33-year-old Virgil C. Youngblood III of Holt was traveling east on U.S. Highway 90 east of Lundy Road and west of Ward Basin Road when it wandered into the right road shoulder and then the sidewalk, colliding with Beasley.

The Envoy continued and struck a metal fence guard rail on the east side of U.S. 90.

Both Beasley and Youngblood were taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center with minor injuries.

The report didn’t say why Youngblood’s SUV left the road.

Charges are pending.