MILTON — A man who approached two kids in the yard in front of a house - then followed them into the house when they fled - is facing a burglary charge.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Friday, two children had been playing in the yard of a School Street house in Milton when they were approached by a man who didn’t live at that residence.

The kids immediately went inside to get away from the man, the release said, but the man followed them. The kids then ran out of the house.

There was no indication the man threatened the children.

Deputies arrived and arrested James Edward Bembo, 36, of Milton.

He is facing charges of burglary and petty larceny.