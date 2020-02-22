New Orleans Pelicans (24-32, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (12-44, 15th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State aims to end its five-game losing streak when the Warriors take on New Orleans.

The Warriors have gone 7-30 against Western Conference teams. Golden State allows 115.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.8 points per game.

The Pelicans are 15-21 in conference games. New Orleans allows the most points in the Western Conference, giving up 117.3 points and allowing opponents to shoot 46.6 percent.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Warriors won 106-102 in the last matchup on Dec. 20. D'Angelo Russell led Golden State with 25 points, and Jrue Holiday led New Orleans with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Wiggins has averaged 22.8 points and 2.8 rebounds for the Warriors. Marquese Chriss has averaged 6.5 rebounds and added 13.9 points per game over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Brandon Ingram has averaged 24.7 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Pelicans. Zion Williamson has averaged 20.9 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 51.1 percent over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 2-8, averaging 110.2 points, 38.1 rebounds, 28.1 assists, nine steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.6 points on 50.2 percent shooting.

Pelicans: 7-3, averaging 123.7 points, 50.3 rebounds, 30.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.8 points on 46.8 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Warriors: Klay Thompson: out for season (left knee acl tear), Stephen Curry: out (hand).

Pelicans: Kenrich Williams: out (back), Darius Miller: out (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.