The public relations coordinator for Tuscaloosa City Schools has earned a national award from the American Association of School Administrators.

Lesley Bruinton was presented with a 2020 AASA Women in School Leadership Award during a conference held Feb. 14 in San Diego.

The awards honor the talent, creativity and vision of women educational administrators in the nation’s public schools.

Bruinton was the single honoree in the school-based award category, given to a female classroom teacher or school-based specialist.

The University of Alabama graduate, who earned a master’s degree in strategic communications from Troy University, has been with Tuscaloosa City Schools since 2007.