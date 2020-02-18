The Walton County Sheriff’s Office posted this offbeat blotter on their Facebook page.

FREEPORT — Traffic crash at the intersection of County Highway 81 and State Road 20. While deputies were en route, one vehicle left the scene. The driver of the vehicle was suspected to be intoxicated and headed toward Freeport in a white truck. Deputies located the vehicle on S.R. 20 and tried to make a traffic stop. The truck became disabled and rolled into a ditch after running a red light at U.S. 331 and S.R. 20. The driver was uncooperative and appeared under the influence. The driver refused field sobriety and was transported to the jail. Once at the jail the male became aggressive with jail staff and had to be restrained. The male was eventually calmed down and provided two breath samples of .174 and .189.