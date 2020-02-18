CRESTVIEW — The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is asking for information about several vehicle burglaries and a vehicle theft that occurred Feb. 8 in Crestview.

The individual seen in a home-surveillance video attempted to enter a truck and ended up stealing another one at a nearby residence on Cumberland Way.

The truck has been recovered but deputies are still seeking information about the identity of the suspect.

Anyone with information can contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers anonymously at (850) 863-TIPS or at www.emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com, or can submit a tip via the P3 Tips Mobile App.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and there is a reward of up to $3,000 offered for information that leads to an arrest in this case.