The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is warning against a new scam making the rounds.

Scammers are using fear of the coronavirus as clickbait to spread malware and collect personal information.

The Sheriff’s Office says:

"They’ve crafted their phishing emails to look like they’re coming from health officials such as doctors or national agencies, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some of these emails suggest clicking a link to view information about ‘new coronavirus cases around your city.’

"Other emails suggest downloading the attached PDF file to ‘learn about safety measures you can take against spreading the virus.’ "

If a person clicks the phishing link, they are taken to a webpage that is designed to steal personal information. If a person downloads the PDF file, their computer will be infected with malware.

The Sheriff’s Office reminds residents to never click on a link or download an attachment that they aren’t expecting.