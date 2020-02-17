MILTON — A Bay Minette, Alabama man was arrested on Sunday after he allegedly carjacked one vehicle and tried to carjack two others.

A press release from the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were summoned to the 8300 block of Hickory Hammock Road in Milton about the initial carjacking.

The victim, who is disabled, told deputies he pulled over for a vehicle that was flashing its headlights. When he stopped, he was confronted by 21-year-old Eugene Mallory Titus, who threw him to the ground and drove away with his vehicle.

Titus apparently lost control of the vehicle and abandoned it at State Road 87 and Interstate 10.

He fled on foot to a nearby gas station where he tried to take two other vehicles, the release said.

Deputies found him at a gas station on SR 87. He was charged with one count of robbery (carjacking), two counts of attempted robbery (carjacking) and felony battery.

He was being held in the Santa Rosa County Jail on $307,500 bond.