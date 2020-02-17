On Feb. 1, she pinged about 100 miles from Northwest Florida shores. Her latest ping was on Feb. 15 and suggested she was moving northwest and closer to shore into warmer waters, presumably to give birth.

DESTIN — Unama’ki a 2,076-pound great white shark tagged by the research nonprofit OCEARCH, has pinged about 60 miles off the shores of Northwest Florida.

OCEARCH’s website has been tracking 11 great white sharks that were tagged in fall 2019 in Nova Scotia. Unama’ki is one of the largest and was tagged at 15 feet, 5 inches long, according to the OCEARCH website.

Unama’ki was originally tagged in September at Scaterie Island, Nova Scotia, according to the OCEARCH website. She has traveled over 2,000 miles since and researchers hope to gain insight into the breeding habits of great whites.

“As a big mature female, Unama’ki has the potential to lead us to the site where she gives birth and exposes a new white shark nursery,” OCEARCH said.

Two other great white sharks tagged by OCEARCH have also pinged in the Gulf of Mexico — Nova, a male, weighing 1,186 pounds, and Brunswick, a male, weighing 431 pounds, are swimming farther south of Unama’ki.

