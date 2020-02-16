Callen’s Jeep was designed by three UWF juniors, Miykael Santini, Bryan Sam and Richard King.

FORT WALTON BEACH — Callen McLane was all smiles as he tooled around in his new green Jeep.

The 8-year-old boy from Navarre was presented the motorized, child-sized vehicle at a Friday event on the Fort Walton Beach campus of The University of West Florida.

Callen, who has cerebral palsy and hydrocephalus, received the Jeep through a program called ArgoTots, that helps children with disabilities.

Callen has complete control over the Jeep, but there is a remote control that lets his parents, Derek and Sheri, take over.

For the project, the students modified the wheel, altered the vehicle to allow for left-hand control and added a new seat with seat belts.

Santini said it was a “fantastic project,” and he hopes the university continues it.

“It was bigger than just ourselves,“ Santini said. “It’s fulfilling.”