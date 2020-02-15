The Florida Highway Patrol found probable cause to charge Christopher Tchorzewski with DUI manslaughter.

MILTON ― A Pace man has been charged with DUI manslaughter in connection with an accident that killed a Milton woman.

Christopher Tchorzewski, 36, was impaired on Feb. 10, 2020 when his Jeep crossed the Berryhill Road centerline and collided head-on with a 2014 Kia, according to a statement from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Nancy Lou Graham, 69, of Milton, was killed in the wreck.

Tchorzewski was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 12 and booked into the Escambia County Jail.