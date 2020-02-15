The tractor-trailer came to rest partially submerged about 1,000 feet downstream, according to a news release from Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver of a tractor-trailer suffered serious injuries Friday night when the vehicle traveled off the road and into a canal, where it became partially submerged.

James Antonio Holliday, 39, of Meridian, Mississippi, was driving the tractor-trailer carrying produce on Ward Basin Road near Fish Camp Road in Santa Rosa County at about 9:45 p.m. when the vehicle left the road and traveled into a canal connected to the Yellow River.

The tractor-trailer came to rest partially submerged about 1,000 feet downstream, according to a news release from Florida Highway Patrol.

First responders conducted search-and-rescue operations to ensure there were no additional passengers.

Holliday was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital for evaluation and treatment.

FHP was assisted by the dive teams of the sheriff's offices of Escambia and Santa Rosa counties and by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.