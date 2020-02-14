A press release from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says Donald Reco Butler, 40, of West Lloyd Street, Pensacola, came to Fort Walton Beach on Wednesday to buy 250 grams of cocaine.

A Pensacola man has been arrested for traveling to Okaloosa County to buy a large amount of cocaine.

He was carrying $6,000 in cash, authorities say.

He did not know the Sheriff’s Office had been tipped off by a confidential informant and was lying in wait.

He initially said he intended to buy marijuana, but investigators pointed out the claim didn’t correlate with the amount of money he was paying.

He was charged with cocaine trafficking and using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

His court date is March 17.