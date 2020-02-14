Names released of 7th SFG soldiers killed in eastern Afghanistan

Two U.S. Army 7th Special Forces Group soldiers died Saturday during combat operations in Afghanistan. The 7th Group is headquartered at Eglin Air Force Base.

Sgt. 1st Class Javier Jaguar Gutierrez, 28, of San Antonio, Texas and Sgt. 1st Class Antonio Rey Rodriguez, 28, of Las Cruces, New Mexico, were assigned to the 7th Group’s 3rd Battalion. Both died “as a result of wounds sustained while engaged in combat operations.”

Citizens rescue woman from sexual assault at Destin Waffle House

On January 12, Garfield Gordon, originally from Jamaica, drove himself and a woman to the Destin Waffle House while the woman was passed out, according to an arrest report from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

She woke up with Gordon on top of her, the report said. She reported he removed her underwear along with his own.

She told Gordon, “I do not want this,” the arrest report said.

He is charged with kidnapping and sexual assault.

Florida dolphin killings: $20K reward offered after shootings

Someone is killing dolphins in the Gulf of Mexico.

FWC recovered a dolphin last week off the Panhandle that had been shot in the side, and another dolphin was found shot off Captiva last year.

A $20,000 reward is being offered by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, for information that leads to civil penalties or a criminal arrest.

Police investigating possible suicide on empty FWB lot

Passing motorists on Eglin Parkway near South Street may have noticed several Fort Walton Beach Police Department vehicles at the vacant lot where a Walmart was once planned.

Chief Robert Bage said his officers were called there about 9:30 Monday morning after someone reported a man hanging from a tree. The victim, a male in his 30s, is believed to have committed suicide, Bage said.

UPDATE: Thompson cites ‘personal reasons’ for leaving PAWS

Dee Thompson, the long-time director of animal services at Okaloosa County’s Panhandle Animal Welfare Society, has resigned.