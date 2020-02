Wednesday, Feb. 12

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER PLAYOFFS

Division III second round, No. 16 Sterlington at No. 1 Vandebilt Catholic, 4 p.m.

Division IV second round, No. 21 Covenant Christian Academy at No. 5 Episcopal School of Acadiana, 6 p.m.

Division I second round, No. 12 Central Lafourche at No. 5 Jesuit at John Ryan Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER PLAYOFFS

Division III second round, No. 9 North DeSoto at No. 8 E.D. White Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING

South Terrebonne vs. Central Lafourche at Creole Lanes in Houma (boys and girls)

E.D. White Catholic vs. Vandebilt Catholic at Creole Lanes in Houma (boys)

H.L. Bourgeois vs. Thibodaux at Creole Lanes in Houma (boys)

South Lafourche vs. Ellender at Bowl South in Houma (boys)

Houma Christian School vs. Central Catholic at Charlie’s Lanes in Morgan City (boys and girls)

Terrebonne vs. Morgan City at Charlie’s Lanes in Morgan City (boys and girls)

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Lamar at Nicholls, 7 p.m.

Temple at Tulane, 7 p.m. (TV: ESPN3)

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Nicholls at Lamar, 7 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Nicholls at Tulane, 1 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 13

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Hahnville at H.L. Bourgeois, 6 p.m.

Terrebonne at Archbishop Hannan, 6 p.m.

Houma Christian at Catholic-New Iberia, 6 p.m.

South Terrebonne at Vandebilt Catholic, 7 p.m.

Assumption at Ellender, 7 p.m.

South Lafourche at Morgan City, 7 p.m.

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Hahnville at H.L. Bourgeois, 5 p.m.

E.D. White, St. James at District 9-3A tournament at St. James

South Terrebonne at Vandebilt Catholic, 6 p.m.

Assumption at Ellender, 6 p.m.

South Lafourche at Morgan City, 6 p.m.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER PLAYOFFS

Division II second round, No. 13 Terrebonne at No. 4 Neville, 5:30 p.m.

Division III second round, No. 13 Hannan at No. 4 E.D. White Catholic, 7 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Tennessee at LSU, 6:30 p.m. (TV: SECN+)

South Florida at Tulane, 7 p.m.

NBA

Thunder at Pelicans, 7 p.m. (TV: FOX SPORTS NOLA, Radio: 100.3-FM)