MILTON—A 70-year-old Milton woman was killed in a head-on collision Monday afternoon.

Nancy Lou Graham was struck by a 2018 Jeep Cherokee as she was traveling east on Berryhill Road, near Preservation Boulevard. Graham was driving a 2014 Kia Sportage, according to a press release from Florida Highway Patrol.

The accident happened around 3 p.m.

The second driver, Jack Tchorzewi, 36, of Pace, was traveling west on Berryhill Road and crossed the center line into the eastbound lanes, striking Graham’s car head-on.

Tchorzewi was taken to Ascension Sacred Heart for minor injuries, according to the release.

Charges are pending.

Witnesses are encouraged to contact Corporal Jacob Leitch at (850)484-5000.