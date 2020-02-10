In 2016 animated comedy “Zootopia,” at the direction of a Godfather-like weasel, polar bears dangle bunny officer Judy Hopps and fox con artist Nick Wilde threateningly over a watery drop, uttering the chilling line: “Ice ‘em!”

While played for dark comedy, that scene of threatened violence was one of many that made researchers Erin M. Kearns, assistant professor in the Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice at the University of Alabama, and Casey Delehanty, assistant professor in the Department of Social Sciences at Gardner-Webb University, hit pause and rewind.

Studying the 20 biggest box-office hits for each year over a a decade -- 2008 to 2017 -- the researchers found shockingly high instances of inflicted physical or mental duress in everything from drama to superhero popcorn to animated comedy. That suggested the title of their soon-to-be-published study, “Wait, There's Torture in ‘Zootopia’?: Examining the Prevalence of Torture in Popular Movies.”

More than 60 percent of the movies studied contained torture, sometimes instrumental -- trying to wring out information -- and sometimes punitive. They found 275 scenes of torture within the collected 27 R-rated movies, 108 rated PG-13, 58 PG, and seven G. More than half the G-rated movies contained torture.

Equally troubling was that the extreme techniques are often shown as efficacious, “... even though numerous experts conclude torture is ineffective, and can actually make us less safe,” Kearns said.

The intent of the Perspectives in Politics paper was multifold: To establish basis for further study, and to examine how media influences people‘s opinions on activities in which they have no personal experience.

“We‘re not arguing for censorship, but more thinking, more mindfulness about how torture is depicted,” Kearns said.

Delehanty dreamed up the study while delving into another pop culture medium.

“The thing that got the idea in my head initially was a Batman video game,” he said, one of a series built around the various bizarre villains jailed -- albeit rather loosely and temporarily -- in Arkham Asylum. Delehanty was playing thoroughly, and wanted to complete all various sidequests, non-linear mini-games buried within the larger world of a game. He‘d left for the last a collection of trophies scattered around Gotham by The Riddler.

“The mechanic was, you had to find Riddler‘s goons somewhere, and essentially torture the location out of them. So I’m riding around Gotham, just torturing goons,” he said, and began asking himself “What is this doing to me?”

Within Gotham, such tactics always succeeded, roughly paralleling what they found in movies.

“Depending on how and when you ask Americans, from 50 to 55 percent believe not only that torture works, but that it‘s OK to use,” Delehanty said.

“But if you ask people actually involved in interrogation programs, it’s clear that torture is ineffective. You‘ll get a bunch of lies they’ll make up to make you stop torturing.”

So he wanted to look into why opinions run counter to fact.

“Maybe it‘s just because all this media we encounter portrays torture as effective,” Delehanty said, that as communication studies have shown, when we don’t have direct experience with a phenomenon, we lean on pop culture, on secondhand information.

Kearns, who he knew from academic circles, had worked in similar areas, studying more obvious cases such as the 2001-2010 TV show “24,” in which a counter-terrorism unit frequently resorted to torture under “ticking time bomb” scenarios, and the 2012 film “Zero Dark Thirty,” based around the decade-long hunt for Osama bin Laden.

But they decided to focus on box-office hits, for the cultural saturation. Far more people saw “Zootopia” than “Zero Dark Thirty,” and “24,” despite notoriety, never drew movie-smash numbers.

“Given what we consume more often, what are the messages being sent there?” Delehanty said. “(Kearns) was absolutely fantastic and instrumental in guiding my weird idea.”

They split up the 200, making notes, then returned together to review individually marked scenes.

“There‘s an ongoing joke that the study basically ruined movies for the both of us,” Kearns said.

After selecting the box-office hit concept, they had to then decide: What constitutes torture? Using the United Nations‘ 1984 convention as a jumping-off point, Kearns and Delehanty recognized they had to flex to fit varying realities.

By the UN definition, torture must by inflicted by an agent of the state, such as police or military personnel. But in a science-fictional universe, how is “state” defined? Would Starfleet‘s Capt. Kirk, be included? How about incarceration officers from the 2014 “Guardians of the Galaxy,” who stun-gun Starlord?

They landed on a definition of severe pain or suffering, whether physical or mental, inflicted on an anthropomorphized being, who is not in a position to voluntarily remove themselves from the situation.

Also, the perceived victim cannot be actively resisting or posing a direct personal threat to the antagonist.

In the case of Starlord/Peter Quill, the definition shifts within seconds. When Quill attacks the jailer, self-defense is acceptable. But once he‘s subdued, and the jailer continues to apply shocks, that’s torture.

And then there‘s “anthropomorphized,” which they had to further delineate as a character who can communicate in a recognizable human-like fashion.

“This was among the more challenging and bizarre things (Delehanty) and I had to deal with, to think a little more outside the box,” Kearns said.

For the first half of the 2011 “Rise of the Planet of the Apes,” the simians haven‘t yet been exposed to treatment that vastly amplifies their intelligence, so mistreatment would be animal abuse; after they’ve gained human-like sentience, pain inflicted falls under their definition of torture.

It‘s become a cheap plot device, Kearns said, fulfilling an all-too-human desire to cut to the chase.

“Torture wound up being a kind of a crutch,” Delehanty said, “something a hero can go through to show what he‘s willing to suffer; something a villain can use for punishment.”

They only found one scene in which torture backfires, in a James Bond film, when 007 suffers blowback from dropping a suspect. Victims of torture will lie, frequently and often, to make pain stop, or as in the case of some of the 9/11 mastermins, to send analysts off on wild-goose chases.

“There were no (movie) scenes in which a torturer has to chase down a false lead, seek out terror cells in Montana,” Delehanty said.

Another surprise was finding how often torture was played for humor, he said.

“One of the more horrific, in (the 2010 ‘Shrek Forever After‘), the villain is Rumplestiltskin. At the end, he’s locked up in a cage, and they effectively murder his pet goose in front of him. And everybody laughs.”

That and sentient apes weren‘t the end of the researchers’ bizarre conversational topics, Delehanty said.

“In ‘Inception’ (2010), a person is tortured, but in a dream. Can you be tortured in a dream? Does it matter if you know it‘s a dream, or if you don’t?”

Though it fell outside the span of of their study, last year‘s “Joker” reminded Delehanty of Martin Scorcese’s 2013 “The Wolf of Wall Street,” in that both are villain-origin stories which begin with the antagonist somewhat sympathetic.

“Even (the Joker)‘s first killings are arguably self-defense ... though later he deviates, breaks from norms, and now he’s a villain.”

Letting audiences glimpse the humanity of an antagonist may be the only way to drag them along for the ride, but “at the same time the risk you run is making that villain look a little too cool.”

“One of the problems of art, you can‘t control how and what people take from it. ... And torture scenes are inherently very dramatic.”

Though there are rare instances of interrogation in pop culture handled more rationally and effectively -- building relationships, building rapport, establishing trust -- such as in the TV show “Criminal Minds,” built around cases from FBI profilers in its Behavioral Analysis Unit, these don‘t sway public opinion. Neither do rare moments when torture is shown to be ineffective.

“Regardless of whether it works or not, depictions of torture actually makes people more supportive of torture,” Kearns said. “We didn‘t probe fully on the why of that; that’s a direction for future research.

“Our best hunch is because people have been so conditioned, at least in the counter-terrorism context, when they see it work, see the person being friendly, there‘s an assumption they‘re being too soft, being ineffective,” she said.

“Showing torture not working doesn‘t reduce people’s support for it,” Kearns said.

Yet those who‘ve actually worked in counter-terrorism speak out against torture, such as Mark Fallon, an investigator into the bombing of the USS Cole, and director of the criminal investigative task force at Guantanamo detention camp, who wrote “Unjustifiable Means: The Inside Story of How the CIA, Pentagon, and US Government Conspired to Torture.“

With mentor Joseph K. Young, Kearns has completed a book due out this summer, “Tortured Logic: Why Some Americans Support the Use of Torture in Counterterrorism,” for which she interviewed Fallon and other interrogation experts, such as Joe Navarro, one of the founding members of the FBI‘s BAU, and Col. Steven Kleinman, a military intelligence officer, one of the first to argue against coercive interrogation based on moral, legal and operational considerations.

The latter, speaking at Stanford University, was being driven for the weekend by a person -- with no experience or expertise -- who insisted he knew, for a fact, that torture works. It took Kleinman three days of discussion to get the man to even doubt his previous beliefs.

“Confirmation bias is real. How do we change people‘s minds?” Kearns said.

Awareness of the prevalence may help inoculate viewers from being influenced, she said.

“So when you see torture working on film or TV, you can say ‘That‘s just fiction; it’s not really how it works in the real world.‘

“We all understand (the urge) emotionally. But if you‘re really wanting to make things safer, that’s not productive.”

For Delehanty, the bigger movie fan of the two, he‘s gradually returning to watching films solely for enjoyment again. But he never completed the Arkham game.

“I had to quit. I couldn‘t do it. It was psychologically taxing. ’I can’t do this anymore,‘ ” he said, laughing.

“That‘s bad, because I was enjoying that game. But by the end, I didn’t feel like the same Batman.”