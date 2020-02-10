The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an Amber Alert for Madeline Mejia, a 3-year-old girl from Apopka who authorities believe has been abducted.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert Monday morning for a 3-year-old girl from Apopka who authorities believe was abducted.

Madeline Mejia was last seen in the 600 block of East Orange Street in Apopka, wearing a pink shirt, blue jeans and pink shoes, the alert said.

She was last seen in a black two-door sedan with a Texas license plate, driven by a man with brown hair and facial hair, who was wearing a blue shirt and jeans.