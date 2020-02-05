Hillcrest High freshmen got a taste of adult life Tuesday when they participated in the “Your Money, Your Life” program. The event was part of the Career Prep program that is mandatory for graduation in Alabama.

Volunteers from 4-H, various businesses, the military and the West Alabama Chamber of Commerce helped the freshmen students through scenarios they could face in their future. The goal of the event is to help students learn to manage their personal finances as they embark on adult life.

Each student was assigned a job with a salary and then went through various stations in the school library manned by volunteers. The students purchased houses, cars, insurance and learned how to balance their income and their expenses. Each purchase drained their paychecks, giving the students a graphic depiction of what it is like to manage money.

“This semester is all in conjunction with Career Technical Education Month,” said LaDonna Beck, the career coach for the Tuscaloosa County School System. “Our career tech teachers are doing all they can to showcase the life skills and career skills that can be developed through the curriculum that we offer.”

One goal of the “Your Money, Your Life” program is to show students the job opportunities and income potential of jobs that are available in West Alabama.

“It is important for us to show (the students) that you can have high-paying jobs that do not necessarily require a four-year degree. But if you don’t know about them, then you are not going to recognize that you have all of these opportunities right here in our back door,” Beck said.

The Career Prep education requirement was added after studies indicated that many U.S. residents lack basic life skills and are unprepared for life as an adult. The state-mandated graduation requirement is designed to help fix that problem. Students learn personal financial literacy skills that include how to budget, manage money and have savings.

“Career Prep has helped me by helping me understand what it will take for me to be what I want to be when I grow up,” freshman Tasia Sterling said. “It also helped me know more about what I want to be when I get older.”

“It taught me how to work on my finances,” said freshman Zariah McKinstry. “You can’t just spend your money on everything in the moment. You have got to save and think how you are going to spend your money. If you don’t you are going to be broke in the streets and sitting there begging for money. You can’t do that. You got to be a strong independent person and do this the right way.”

The “Your Money, Your Life” program will be presented in all the Tuscaloosa County high schools before the conclusion of the school year.