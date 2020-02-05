New Orleans Pelicans (20-31, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (19-33, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago heads into the matchup against New Orleans as losers of three in a row.

The Bulls are 11-15 on their home court. Chicago ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 15.1 fast break points per game led by Zach LaVine averaging 3.4.

The Pelicans are 10-15 in road games. New Orleans allows 117.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.3 points per game.

The Pelicans won the last meeting between these two teams 123-108 on Jan. 8. Brandon Ingram scored 29 points to help lead New Orleans to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaVine is third on the Bulls with 4.9 rebounds and averages 24.9 points. LaVine has averaged 5.8 rebounds and added 26.2 points per game over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Ingram leads the Pelicans averaging 25.1 points and has added 6.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. Jrue Holiday has averaged 14.9 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 34.9 percent over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 4-6, averaging 105.7 points, 39.5 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points on 51.8 percent shooting.

Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 122.1 points, 48.5 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.2 points on 45.1 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Bulls: Wendell Carter Jr.: out (ankle), Kris Dunn: out (knee), Otto Porter Jr.: out (left foot), Lauri Markkanen: out (ankle).

Pelicans: Kenrich Williams: out (back), Darius Miller: out (achilles), Nickeil Alexander-Walker: day to day (illness).

