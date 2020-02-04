The potential for severe storms begins over the area near midday Wednesday and continues until the front moves through the area Thursday morning.

Locally heavy rainfall will also be possible over much of the area. The potential for this looks to be the highest from extreme southeast Mississippi to along and east of I-65 from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday.

A Flash Flood Watch may become necessary in this area.

Here is a summary of the upcoming impacts:

Severe potential:

· When: Storms become numerous to widespread Wednesday afternoon and continue into Thursday morning.

· What: Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and a tornado or two cannot be ruled out, but will not be the primary threat.

· Where: Mainly east of a line from Wiggins MS to Camden AL through Wednesday night, then mainly over south central Alabama and the western Florida panhandle Thursday morning.

· Confidence: Moderate for Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning.

Heavy Rain potential:

· When: rain will increase in coverage on Wednesday and persist through Thursday. The best potential for heavy rain will be Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.

· What: Heavy rainfall of 2 to 4 inches with locally heavier amounts roughly along and east of I-65, including extreme southeast Mississippi with amounts down to 2 inches further to the north. This can lead to the potential of flash flooding in low lying urban areas and minor river flooding.

· Where: mainly along and east of I-65, including extreme southeast Mississippi.

· Confidence: Moderate.