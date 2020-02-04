Unama’ki a 2,000 pound great white shark tagged by the research nonprofit OCEARCH, has pinged about 100 miles off of the shores of Northwest Florida.

DESTIN — Unama’ki a 2,076-pound great white shark tagged by the research nonprofit OCEARCH, has pinged about 100 miles off of the shores of Northwest Florida.

OCEARCH’s website has been tracking 11 white sharks that were tagged in fall 2019 in Nova Scotia. Unama’ki is one of the largest and was tagged at 15 feet, 5 inches long, according to the OCEARCH website.

Unama’ki was originally tagged in September at Scaterie Island, Nova Scotia, according to the OCEARCH website. She has traveled over 2,000 miles since and researchers hope to gain insight on the breeding habits of great white sharks.

Her latest ping was on Feb. 1.

"As a big mature female, Unama’ki has the potential to lead us to the site where she gives birth and exposes a new white shark nursery," OCEARCH said.

Three other great white sharks tagged by OCEARCH have also pinged in the Gulf of Mexico — Helena, a female, weighing 1,314 pounds, Nova, a male, weighing 1,186 pounds, and Brunswick, a male, weighing 431 pounds, are swimming in or around the Florida Keys area.

