ARIES (March 21-April 19): When people trust you, you may assume they are trustworthy, too. Not everything is as it seems, so be cautious in one-on-one situations. Your creative juices are flowing, so focus on making things meet your ideals.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Expand the nuclear family by opening the door to new acquaintances. Those you meet during your daily rounds could become a good influence. Cultivate new friendships that could help broaden your collection of experiences.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Go ahead and accept invitations to meetings and group get-togethers. Put your secret hopes for a romantic encounter on the back burner, since most of the discussions you engage in may be cerebral or educational.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Compromise to eliminate a problem. Someone sitting across the table may be willing to see your point of view. Don't ignore an opportunity to perform a good deed just because you might not reap personal rewards.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): There is a good reason to be reasonable. You're enthusiastic about your job or a project but could lose traction if you become obsessed with unrealistic ambitions. Some things are simply impossible to achieve.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A loved one is willing to give you the benefit of the doubt. Your ideas can inspire a partner to be more imaginative or productive. However, the two of you may not see eye to eye on a major expenditure.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You may be young at heart but old enough to own the best. To appear trendy, you might become obsessed with the most fashionable sneakers or eye palettes. No matter what you wear or own, you attract compliments.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Play the part of an artful dodger. Unlike the Dickens character, use your skills for a good cause. Your drive and initiative are at a peak, especially when called upon to use imagination or tackle creative projects.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You are just being yourself, but someone might find you fascinating. This is a better time to form friendships than to pursue romantic attachments, so remain objective. A friend can teach you how to save money.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Your social connections can help you get a pet project off the ground. You will accomplish much more as part of a team than through your individual efforts if you tap into other people's experience and wisdom.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A partner can pinpoint opportunities that you don't see. Your inner child may be happiest when paired with other playmates, so hook up with people who share your interests and hobbies. Focus on beautiful things.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Dispel the fog and face your fears. Use drive and determination to make your dreams come true. Since beauty-loving Venus is in your sign, it will be effortless to display a pleasing and attractive appearance.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: During the next four to five weeks, your judgment is better than usual, and you might stand out as a champion in situations where you can display your astute grasp of finances or business. Bank on having accurate social instincts to see you through April, when you receive invitations to participate in group activities or community events. Since you are in the mood to live out some fantasies, this might be an excellent month for a vacation with someone you love. During May and early June, there could be some important changes afoot, so it would be wise to wait until the dust settles before making crucial decisions. Avoid fixations with passing fancies in September and October, when you could easily end up participating in a wild goose chase. October and November could be filled with unpredictable events and circumstances. You won't be able to avoid some changes, but you can land on your feet in December.