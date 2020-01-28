MILTON — Voting is now open for the Stars of Santa Rosa business nominations.

Now is your chance to honor your favorite business by voting the Stars of Santa Rosa 2020 contest.

Winners will be announced at the red carpet awards dinner on March 26. The emcee for the awards dinner is Miss Florida USA 2020 Monique Evans. The winners, runners up and second runners up in each category will revive awards at the red carpet gala.

To vote, all you have to do is go to srpressgazette.com/contests and make your selection. The top five nominees are listed for each category.

Votes will be accepted until midnight Feb. 9.

Anyone who votes in more than 25 categories will be entered in a sweepstakes to win $250. Contest participants can submit 25 nominations each day in order to increase their chances for the $250 sweepstakes. The $250 winner will also be announced at the March 26, awards dinner.