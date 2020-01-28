A 7.7 magnitude earthquake has been reported in the Caribbean Sea between Jamaica and Cuba, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The center of the quake was located about 73 miles northwest of Lucea, Jamaica. It was about 6 miles deep.

It’s not immediately clear if there is any damage or injuries. However, the earthquake caused very strong to severe shaking in portions of far western Jamaica, capable of moderate to heavy damage, the USGS said.

LIVE: Building in downtown Miami evacuated due to shaking after an earthquake near Jamaica and Cuba was felt as far away as Miami. https://t.co/m4L3aI82ub

— WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) January 28, 2020

It also said moderate shaking was felt on Grand Cayman Island, while light shaking was reported on the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico.

The quake was also felt as far away as south Florida, according to posts on social media. Buildings were being evacuated in Miami due to the quake.

DEVELOPING: Some high-rises being evacuated in Miami after 7.7M earthquake struck between Cuba and Jamaica https://t.co/DOHIfknSLN pic.twitter.com/tAAWJtBm0b

— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 28, 2020

This is the fourth magnitude 7 or greater quake in the Caribbean since 2000, according to AccuWeather meteorologist Jesse Ferrell.

The quake appears to be on a fault boundary between the North American and Caribbean plates, according to seismologist Lucy Jones.

