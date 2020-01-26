The Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild has selected Dawn G. Koetting of Thibodaux as Artist of the Month for February.

You can view her work at Downtown Gallery 630, 630 Belanger St. in Houma. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays to Fridays. Admission is always free.

Koetting began studying art with a drawing class with Elemore Morgan Jr. at University of Lafayette. She has taken many workshops over the past 15 years with nationally known pastel artists, including Richard McKinley, Alan Flattmann, Lyn Asselta, Susan Ogilvie, Doug Dawson, Lorenzo Chavez, Kim English and Anne Blair Brown. Pastels are her main media of choice, but she occasionally paints in oils or acrylics.

Some of her favorite painting subjects include anything from life: landscapes, unusual objects and portraits of pets and people.

Besides being a member of Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild, Koetting holds membership in the Degas Pastel Society, Pastel Society of America, Louisiana Art Guild and New Orleans Art Association.

Student art show: The guild will again host the annual show for Terrebonne Parish students. Only original artwork will be accepted. Artwork from a class or workshop will not be accepted. Register 3-6 p.m. March 3 and 4 at the gallery. The North Branch Library, 4130 West Park Ave., Gray, will exhibit the students' art March 9-15

Spring Art Show: The 58th Annual Spring Art Show is scheduled for March 15 to April 7 at Downtown Art Gallery 630. Early registration is scheduled for 1-5 p.m. March 14 at the gallery. Normal registration is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 18. Artwork must be original and not more than 2 years old and must be for sale.

Ribbons, cash and merchandise awards will be awarded. More than 50 local and regional artists will exhibit over 150 paintings in all media.

An opening reception is scheduled for 3 p.m. March 22. Entries will remain on exhibit until April 7.

Exhibits: Griffin’s Po-Boy & Grill has artwork of Vilma James on display until Feb. 28 Guild members also maintain an exhibit on the seventh floor of the Government Tower in Houma.

Member’s-only competition: The themed competition currently on exhibit is “Flowers." The next theme is “Birds” for April, followed by “Abstracts” for July.

Workshop on schedule: The guild will have a two-day workshop, “Realism to Abstraction,” April 24-25. If interested e-mail your request to info@TFAG.org.

Thank you: The guild wishes to thank all parents who enrolled their children in January's free art classes. We look forward to seeing these same children in our annual Summer Art Camp in June and July. These classes are for a full week, with different instructors and media taught each day. Registration will begin in May.