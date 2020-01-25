The Chevy Tahoe left the road and traveled over 100 feet before striking a large tree and killing the driver.

A 28-year-old Pace man is dead after his sports utility vehicle veered off the road and struck a tree.

The man was identified as Mason Scott Tobin.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol incident report, Tobin was driving north on Chumuckla Highway north of Willard Norris Road early Saturday when his 2000 Chevy Tahoe wandered from the northbound lane into the southbound lane, then onto the road shoulder.

The Tahoe traveled about 107 feet before striking a large tree.

Tobin had to be removed from the Taho by first responders and was airlifted to Sacred Heart Medical Center.

He was declared dead on arrival.

No explanation was given for why Tobin’s SUV left the road.