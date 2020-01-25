ORLANDO — A man who became a video sensation last year after fighting another man on the street while dressed as the Easter Bunny was arrested recently after he tried to use the costume again to elude capture, authorities say.

Earlier this month Antoine McDonald was driving a motorcycle when he ran a stop sign and crashed into a carport before he fled the scene, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The carport collapsed on top of the vehicle.

Deputies went to McDonald's address and spotted a gray car driving away and found McDonald lying in the backseat of the car.

When a deputy went to arrest him, he denied hitting the carport.

"I wasn't in any crash. I'm the Orlando Easter bunny. Google it," he said, according to an arrest report.

The Orlando Sentinel reported that deputies asked him to remove his costume before arresting him. He was charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, driving with a suspended license and operating a motorcycle without a license.