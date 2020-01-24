BROOKWOOD – Brookwood and Northside met on the hardcourt for the first time in a decade on Thursday afternoon in an in-school boys basketball matchup. Host Brookwood emerged with a 56-49 win. I

The Panthers were led by sophomore point guard Kaleb Davis, who had a career-high 22 points. Dalton Meador had 11 points and 10 rebounds and Jalen Brooks 11 rebounds and eight points.

Brookwood hits the court again on Friday with a game at American Christian Academy.

Francis Marion 72,

Isabella 25

Three players scored 10 points each for the Rams in the win, which kept them unbeaten in area play to clinch the regular-season title.

Daquan Jones, Javon Kynard and Jakivien Mayhand all had 10 points while Patrick Bates had 10 rebounds with six points.

Francis Marion (17-5, 6-0 1A, Area 5) hosts Dallas County on Friday.

Southern Academy 81,

North River Christian Aca. 65

GREENSBORO – Curt Tucker scored 36 poitns and Brian Osburn 15 to lead Southern Academy. For North River Christian Academy, Montae Callaway scored 26, LaKweili Rice 23 and Devin Mitchell 11.

NRCA (3-12) plays at Pickens Academy on Friday.

American Christian Aca. 64,

Chilton County 45

Hudson Thrasher was one of three Patriots to score in double figures. He scored a team-high 24 points. Dan Parker scored 13 and Cam Jeffery 11. ACA (12-11) will host Brookwood on Friday.

Pickens Academy 64,

Patrician Academy 47

Rafe Brown scored 18 points for Pickens Academy. Seth Peeks hit for 15 and Hayden Dyer had nine.

Pickens Academy (11-7, 4-0 region) hosts North River Christian Academy on Friday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Berry 49,

South Lamar 44

MILLPORT – Berry clinched the Area 10 hosting spot with the AHSAA Class 1A, Area 10 road win at South Lamar. Brooke Hill was the game’s top scorer with 26 points. She also had 13 rebounds and six assists. Teammate Zoe Mauldin scored 11 points. Leading South Lamar with 19 points was savannah Crimm. Berry (12-6, 6-1) will play at Hubbertville on Friday.

Brookwood 45,

Northside 23

BROOKWOOD - Brookwood was led by Karlee Person with 17 points and Kiyuanna Foster with 16. Northside was led by Bo Clark with seven points and 11 rebounds, and Karley Michaels with 10 rebounds. Northside hosts West Blocton on Friday.

Hale County 35,

Holt 11

HOLT – For Hale County, Farrah Buckner scored 10 points and Jontavia Small nine points. Kamiya Sneed led Holt with five points. Holt (4-14) plays at Greene County on Monday.

Pickens Academy 39

Patrician Academy 33

Shelby Lowe had 12 points and nine rebounds to pace Pickens County. Kate Wilkins had nine points and five rebounds. Caroline Lewis had eight points and eight rebounds.

Pickens Academy (12-4) hosts North River Christian Academy on Friday.