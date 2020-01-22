WAUSAU- Wausau, Florida Town Clerk Margaret Riley swore in new Town Council member John Walsingham at the regular monthly Wausau meeting on Thursday, January 16, 2020, as seen in this photo by Debbie Goulding of The Goulding Agency.

Walsingham was selected by Wausau Mayor Bernie Palmer to replace Carol West, who resigned at the end of 2019. Walsingham was accompanied by his wife Shirley and was welcomed to the Council by Council members and well-wishers in attendance.

The next regularly scheduled Meeting of the Wausau Town Council will be February 13, 2020 at 6PM at the Wausau Town Hall, 1607 Second Avenue, in Wausau, Florida.

The Town of Wausau will accommodate handicapped and disabled persons who wish to attend these meetings by contacting the Wausau Town Hall at 638-1781, at least 48 hours before the meeting date to make arrangements.