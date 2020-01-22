MILTON—State Attorney Bill Eddins announced Wednesday that Circuit Court Judge Darlene Dickey sentenced Alan Lee Gilkerson to 15 years in state prison after he entered a plea to burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, battery on a police dog, petit theft, resisting officer without violence and criminal mischief.

On April 9, 2019 the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a potential break in, according to a press release from the State Attorney’s Office.

A short time later Sheriff Bob Johnson arrived on scene, found a broken back window, and called for backup.

A deputy along with his K-9 partner Orkon, arrived on scene and announced their presence. After several announcements, Orkon was deployed into the home.

Johnson and his deputies cleared the home and found the defendant hiding in the attic. Despite several commands that he exit the attic, Gilkerson didn’t. The dog was deployed to apprehend the suspect, according to the release.

Gilkerson struck Orkon on the snout multiple times causing a cut under his eye.

The dog has completely recovered, the release said.

When the defendant was finally removed from the attic, deputies found a watch belonging to the homeowner in his pocket, along with a backpack containing other items which were being stolen from the home.