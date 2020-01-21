FORT WALTON BEACH — Jerome Strutchen spared no one’s feelings in Monday’s poignant pregame pep talk at Choctaw.

Three weeks prior his Niceville boys basketball team lost 75-37 at home to Choctaw, a wakeup call the whole team "took personally." Flash forward to Monday night, and Strutchen saw a chance for redemption.

"We challenged them before the game, ‘If you weren’t embarrassed about the loss in our gym, you shouldn’t be in this locker room,’ " Strutchen said.

A couple of hours later, that same locker room was celebrating the upset of the year.

Donovan Myers buried the go-ahead 3-pointer with 3.1 seconds left in the game and the Eagles (8-10) shocked the Tee Pee crowd with a 68-67 win over Choctaw (15-6).

"The play was originally designed for Max to flash and Donovan to step in and knock the shot down," Strutchen said. "But Jamil closed out on him and the pass went to Jai and he passed back to Donovan, who made one move and let the shot go."

Draino. Buckets. Game over, a final defensive stand cementing the upset.

"The 3 was the design, oh yeah," Strutchen said. "You go for the win on the road and you go for the tie and overtime at home."

The game-winner was one of four treys for Myers, whose 16 points paced the Eagles. Jai May followed with 14 points and Max Keebaugh added 11 points for the Eagles, who led 20-19 after the first quarter and 38-35 at halftime before trailing 52-51 entering the fourth quarter.

It was the third straight win for the Eagles and their fourth victory in a jam-packed week.

"The biggest thing is Eagle pride," Stutchen said of the hot stretch. "We actually played Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, so that’s five games in seven days. For them to come out with that energy and maintain it, that shows just how resilient they are.

"The beautiful thing is seeing guys buying in and playing for each other rather than themselves."

Choctaw, which next travels to Gulf Breeze on Thursday for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff, was led by CJ Matthews’ 16 points, followed by 14 points from Jamil Bowles, 11 from Amarion Pettis and 10 from Isaiah Bledsoe.

Niceville next travels to district foes Milton and Tate on Thursday and Friday.

BOYS SOCCER

Niceville 2, West Florida 0

The undefeated season marches on for Wes Nelson’s crew.

Logan Harrelson and Ryan Freeman scored on assists from Liam Etan and the Eagles improved to 16-0-1 with the shutout at Twin Oaks.

It was the 10th clean sheet of the season for the Eagles, who have outscored foes 60-8 on the campaign. They next host Booker T. Washington Wednesday night.