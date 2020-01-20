ARIES (Mar 21-Apr. 19): Ideas do you little good if they stay in your head. You could stand to gain a great deal if you check out how feasible your latest innovation is. Staying attuned to the grapevine could be beneficial.

TAURUS (Apr. 20-May 20): Try not to get carried away by emotions. Make a concerted effort to look at a situation logically rather than with your heart, and you'll see the truth. Recognize that everyone needs to pitch in to make improvements work.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): What you see may not exactly be what you get. Be careful of those who might try to disguise the truth in order to further a personal agenda. Keep the people you trust within arm's reach today.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Temper kindness with wisdom. It is noble to give to a worthy cause, but being too generous could result in you being the one in need. You are not responsible for solving all the world's problems.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): All that glitters is not gold. Make sure that your objective is worthy of your efforts, as it may just be a wild goose chase. Don't allow others to influence your opinion as to what is truly valuable to you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You're not under a microscope. You may be too self-conscious when you feel that others are carefully observing every move you make. It could be possible that the standards you set for yourself are a bit too high.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22.): Pool your resources. Try to make things easier on yourself by channeling everyone's energies toward the same goal and making short work of what could otherwise be a tough task. Give a loved one your complete support.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Some outcomes defy the odds. You may be better off relying on a hunch or a feeling rather than applying cold logic to a problem. Be prepared to make quick decisions and spontaneous assessments today.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Even a blind squirrel finds a nut now and then. Don't get too cocky, as your latest success may have been more luck than skill. Work even harder to show the world that your victories are no fluke.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): With great power comes great responsibility. While you can easily exert your will over others today, be careful not to push things too far. Be completely honest if you're asked for advice, but remember that you can still respond kindly.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don't rock the boat just for fun. You may be acting impetuously if you try to improve a situation with sweeping changes. Allow some time to pass and see if things begin to improve on their own.

PISCES (Feb. 19-Mar. 20): Try a new approach. If a problem has you spinning your proverbial wheels, it may be time to seek a different perspective from which to assess it and formulate a plan. You may be making matters too complicated.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: The quest for material success could dominate your thoughts as the next four to six weeks pass by. You may neglect hobbies or social activities because you are busy trying to get the advantage in business deals or trying to make a few extra dollars. You might want to hold off on launching business plans or making crucial decisions in February and March. However, your organizational skills will be enhanced, so you can streamline operations and fine-tune some of your most important projects. Friends may share their ideas in April, giving you a chance to show off your intellectual prowess in a subject close to your heart. Take a short vacation or choose a weekend to relax and recharge your batteries in late July, when uplifting people and places could improve your attitude. It may be difficult to make sound decisions in late August, when duties and responsibilities tax your energies.