At a meeting Tuesday, the Panama City Commission approved $70,000 to coordinate and market two of its signature events, one being the annual July 4th – Salute to Freedom celebration, which the city has hosted for the past 30 years.

PANAMA CITY — Fireworks over the St. Andrews Bay might fizzle out this Independence Day but be launched elsewhere due to a year-long planned rehabilitation of the marina.

"We brought in about 72,000 square feet of sod so that we can have a picnic space, which really helped us to have about 12,000 people turn out to the event — and it was on the marina," said City Manager Mark McQueen, speaking of the last year’s event.

"But, we’re going to have a lot of construction going on and we can’t safe it like we did before."

McQueen said he is eyeing three to four "good locations that may be alternatives" to the marina; however, he is working with Destination Panama City CEO and President Jennifer Vigil to discuss limitations for firing off fireworks, such as, how much water you need and the stand-off distance.

The location of the July event has to be determined by Jan. 31, the contract stated.

Sealed by the unanimous vote Tuesday, the city entered a four-year contract with Destination Panama City for $350,000, with $55,000 annually going to the Salute to Freedom event and the remaining $15,000 of the $70,000 annual marketing monies for Oktoberfest.

"We can’t wait to get back to where we have done it before," McQueen said. "It’ll be so exciting being down at marina park, being able to sit there on the grass, have a picnic and enjoy a wonderful Fourth of July event,."

Keeping up with tradition, this year’s Independence Day event will include a parade and festival. The festival will feature a minimum of two musical performances, a family-friendly area with a kids zone, and fireworks. The city has designated $30,000 for fireworks.

For updates and plans for upcoming local events, go to destinationpanamacity.com.