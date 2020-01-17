The victims, ages 29 and 26, told police they were “hanging out” in the bedroom of a woman in the Elm Street Apartments when two men walked in with folding knives and demanded their cash.

The victims, ages 29 and 26, told police they were “hanging out” in the bedroom of a woman in the Elm Street Apartments when two men walked in with folding knives and demanded their cash, court records say. The victims had met the woman, who is not identified in court documents, on “Skip the Games,” a dating app. The Standard-Times does not identify victims.

“We should kill you give me all your money (sic),” one of the suspects said to the victims. The victims said they didn’t want any problems and gave the suspects their money.

One victim gave them $80 and the other gave them $360 in cash, court records say. One of the suspects said,“you have more,” to the victim who gave them $80 and reached into his pocket and stole a iPhone XR. The victims then left the apartment unharmed and called police about 10:20 p.m. Monday.

The victims gave New Bedford police descriptions of the suspects — one was Hispanic with a “chin strap beard,” about 5-foot, 5-inches in height and wearing a beanie-type hat and dark hoodie and the other was a white man with a light brown beard and wearing a dark hoodie and hat, court records say.

Officers found the suspects — Mark Fiore, 35, of 47 Robert St., Dartmouth, and Wilfredo Cuba Jr., 44, of 1506 Pleasant St., Fall River — hiding under a porch on the northeast corner of the building, court records say. Police found a knife in Fiore’s pocket and two beanie hats and a hoodie under the porch.

The victims were showed the suspects and identified them separately for police. During booking at NBPD headquarters on Rockdale Avenue, officers found $142 in cash in Cuba’s possession and $20 in Fiore’s possession. The cash was seized by police.

Fiore and Cuba are each charged with two counts of armed robbery and two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, according to documents in New Bedford District Court.

They are being held on $2,500 cash bail at the Bristol County House of Correction, Dartmouth, Jonathan Darling, a spokesman for Bristol County Sheriff Thomas M. Hodgson said Wednesday afternoon. The bail was set Tuesday by Judge Robert S. Ovoian at their arraignments.

Michelle Rioux, counsel for Cuba, has appealed her client’s bail to Superior Court, court records say. If the suspects make bail, they are to stay away and have no contact with the victims. Fiore also has default warrants out of Fall River and Quincy district courts.

This is the third incident this month where men said they were robbed in New Bedford after they said they met women on dating websites, according to court documents.

