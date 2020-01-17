Each week, Santa Rosa County Animal Services and the Press Gazette share photos and descriptions of several animals in need of immediate adoption. If you are interested in adopting one of them, call Santa Rosa County Animal Services at 983-4680 or visit 4451 Pine Forest Road, Milton. Adoption fees vary based on age. For more information on adoption process and cost, please visit www.santarosa.fl.gov/387/Animal-Services.

All of the dogs featured this week are heartworm positive and are looking for foster homes during treatment. There are eight heartworm positive dogs in total at the shelter that need treatment, which costs $150, so Santa Rosa County Animal Services is looking for business or individuals to sponsor their treatment and hope each can find a foster home soon.