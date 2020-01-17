MILTON — Construction on the new splash pad at Carpenters Park is expected to begin soon after the project was approved by the Milton City Council earlier this week.

City Council members unanimously approved a $751,017 bid to build the splash pad at their Jan. 14 meeting. The city hopes to have the project open to the public by Memorial Day.

"It’s time for Milton to take it to the next level," said Councilman Jeff Snow before making a motion to approve the project.

Council member Casey Powell seconded the motion and the splash pad was approved. The only council member not present for the vote was council member Peggi Smith.

Funding for the splash pad will come from grant money and city funds, with the city contributing $351,017 of the $751,017 project cost.

The city’s match is about $100,000 more than projected last year. The city had already approved $250,000 from LOST funds when they put a hold on the project a year ago. In the year since then, changes were made to the bid that increased the city’s funding responsibility by $50,000.

City Manager Randy Jorgenson also informed the council members prior to the meeting that the city had missed a $51,000 fee to handle stormwater runoff from splash pad.

The council had a short discussion about the project before the vote, with some residents encouraging the board to approve the splash pad.

"This is a lovely community," Jennifer Banuelos told the council. "Why can’t we have what other communities have?"