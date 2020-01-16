It’s official: the reunion will be held 1-5 p.m. CT on Saturday, Feb. 1 at the Wewahitchka Elementary School cafeteria. Donations of desserts are greatly appreciated, as well as volunteers to help set up and clean up. If you’re willing to do either or both please call Dianne Semmes at 227-6425. Desserts, coffee, tea, and sodas will be served at no cost, but I do need an idea of approximately how many to plan for. Response is requested no later than Jan. 25. Reply can be by Facebook, messenger, email – wewamema@yahoo.com, or the above number. Please let your classmates, friends, family, etc., know about this event. Hoping to see everyone at the reunion.