Santa Rosa County School District officials plan to form a committee and give it a real name. It is the first school under construction since Bennett C. Russell Elementary opened in Avalon in 2007.

NAVARRE — Right now, the new K-8 school going up in Navarre simply carries the name of the dirt road it’s being built on — Elkhart Drive located on the west side of Holley by the Sea subdivision.

Santa Rosa County School District officials plan to form a committee and give it a real name. It is the first school under construction since Bennett C. Russell Elementary opened in Avalon in 2007.

Joey Harrell, who oversees school construction for the district, said giving the $37 million school a name makes people even more excited for it to open its doors, which is anticipated in fall 2021.

Santa Rosa District buying more land for a new Navarre school

“I’ve already had two or three names thrown at me,” Harrell said. “Some are funny and some are very serious. But it generates interest, support and pride.”

Besides Harrell, the committee plans to include Bill Emerson, assistant superintendent of curriculum, Floyd Smith, middle school director, an appointee of the Santa Rosa Professional Educators president, and at least one community representative named by Superintendent Tim Wyrosdick.

Harrell said after the committee brainstorms about five names, he wants the local community to get involved in making the final decision. The school district will likely use Facebook. Harrell would like to have the naming process wrapped up by May.

Progress continues on K-8 schools in Santa Rosa

“We want it to be something the people can be involved in,” Harrell said.

Joie DeStefano, the principal of Holley-Navarre Middle, said giving a school a name is one of the most fun parts of opening a new school.

She suggested naming it after a well-known person, like Bennett C. Russell Elementary was named after the former longest serving superintendent in Santa Rosa County, or Woodlawn Beach Middle School, which was named after the neighborhood where it’s located.

“Elkhart is so impersonal,” DeStefano said. “Giving it a name gives kids a sense of its identity. It’s an exciting part of the whole new school thing.”